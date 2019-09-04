Shooting victim shows up at hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital Wednesday morning.
A woman with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her face was brought by private vehicle to University of Cincinnati Medical Center just after 3 a.m., police confirmed.
She was taken into surgery with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting was reportedly somewhere on the city’s West Side in District 3, but police say they had yet to pinpoint exactly where, when or the circumstances leading up to it.
Meanwhile, police elsewhere on the city’s West Side - in District 5 - said they pulled over a vehicle with someone connected to the shooting.
Further details were not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.