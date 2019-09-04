Skylar Richardson Trial: Jury to begin hearing evidence

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The jury in the trial of a Warren County teenager accused of killing her newborn daughter is expected to begin hearing evidence Wednesday.
Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is now 20, is charged with killing the baby and then burning and burying her remains in the backyard of her family’s Carlisle home in May 2017.
The trial got underway Tuesday with jury selection and opening statements from attorneys on both sides.
Seven women and five men will sit on the jury. Three alternates of two women and one man were selected.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
Richardson was indicted on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering a child, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpose.
If convicted on all charges, Richardson could be sentenced to prison for the rest of her life.
