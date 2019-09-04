Sunny and cooler starting Wednesday through the end of the week.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After some clouds this morning will look at more sunshine this afternoon as temperatures cool down to a high near 80.
We are in for a pleasant and refreshing air mass right into the weekend with overnight lows in the upper 50s in the daytime highs the next two days in the upper 70s..
This weekend will be right around 80 even the low 80s by Sunday but staying dry through the first part of next week.
Hurricane Dorian remains a category 2 storm just off the coast of Jacksonville this morning as it makes its way towards a potential landfall in the Carolina’s by the end of the week.
