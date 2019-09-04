UC Health: Patient information may have been accessed through email scam

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health is investigating a recent email phishing incident that may have involved patient information.
Phishing is a scam where a person is contacted by email, telephone or text message by someone posing as a legitimate institution to lure them into providing sensitive data such as banking and credit card details, and passwords.
UC Health says it learned of the phishing attack led to unauthorized access to a limited number of UC Health employee email accounts between July 6 and July 12.
They have not been able to determine whether the unauthorized person actually viewed any emails or attachments to the emails in those accounts.
UC Health says it is reviewing any emails or attachments to identify patients whose information may have been accessed.
They says they expect that some patient information is contained in the accounts, including patients’ names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and clinical information.
UC Health says they continue to investigate the incident and anticipate notifying affected patients in the coming weeks.
If you have any questions about the incident, you can call 1-833-496-0187, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
To help prevent something like this from happening again, UC Health says it is enhancing its email security and reinforcing education with employees on how to identify and avoid malicious emails.
