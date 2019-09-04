Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to locate missing South Lebanon man

Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to locate missing South Lebanon man
Mark Phillips, 68, has been missing from his home in South Lebanon since Monday, Sept. 2. (Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office)
September 4, 2019 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 3:46 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who’s been missing since Monday, Sept. 2.

The sheriff’s office says Mark Phillips left his home in the Village of South Lebanon around 7:20 p.m.

He had been complaining of chest pains and reportedly was driving himself to the hospital.

Phillips, 68, is also insulin-dependent and has reportedly not had his medication for the last three weeks.

He’s described as five-foot-nine inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says Phillips was last seen driving a gold 1999 Buick LaSabre with Ohio plate FHT-7611.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Communications Center at (513) 925-2525 or email tips to crimetips@wcsooh.org.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.