Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office trying to locate missing South Lebanon man

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who’s been missing since Monday, Sept. 2.
The sheriff’s office says Mark Phillips left his home in the Village of South Lebanon around 7:20 p.m.
He had been complaining of chest pains and reportedly was driving himself to the hospital.
Phillips, 68, is also insulin-dependent and has reportedly not had his medication for the last three weeks.
He’s described as five-foot-nine inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.
The sheriff’s office says Phillips was last seen driving a gold 1999 Buick LaSabre with Ohio plate FHT-7611.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Communications Center at (513) 925-2525 or email tips to crimetips@wcsooh.org.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.