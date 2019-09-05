ATM stolen from northern Kentucky gas station

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Dry Ridge Police Department is looking for information after at least two suspects stole an ATM in Grant County.
On Aug. 28, The suspects were drove what is believed to be a Dodge Minivan into the BP gas station on Broadway at 4:20 a.m.
Surveillance video shows two people getting out of the van and smashing out the front window of the gas station.
The suspects then loaded an ATM in the back of the minivan and drove away.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call the Dry Ridge Police Department at (859) 824-3335 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
