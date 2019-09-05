Coroner: 2nd woman dies from lightning strike at cemetery

September 5, 2019

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A second woman has died from a lightning strike at Spring Grove Cemetery Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Patricia Herlinger, 55, of Colerain Township was pronounced dead Wednesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

She was one of three women struck by lighting about 5:10 p.m.

Danielle Broscious, 27, died shortly after it happened, coroner’s officials said earlier this week.

A third woman also was seriously hurt and hospitalized, according to the Cincinnati fire department.

