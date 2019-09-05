3 displaced in Hamilton house explosion, fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Three adults are displaced in a home explosion in Butler County Thursday morning, Hamilton fire officials said.
Crews were called to a report of an explosion in the 800 block of Ross Avenue at 4:15 a.m., county dispatchers said.
When they arrived, they found fire in the basement, said Deputy Fire Chief Ken Runyan.
No injuries were reported, but there is substantial damage to the home and it is most likely destroyed, he said.
The cause has been determined as accidental.
The homeowner tried to tap into the water line when it appears instead he tapped into the gas line as he installed an ice maker in his refrigerator in the back of the house Wednesday, Runyan said.
The resident smelled gas and turned it off but then later thought he had resolved the issue and turned it back on.
The explosion occurred when he turned off the lights as he went to bed early Thursday.
A damage estimate was not available.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Runyan said.
