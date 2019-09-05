Fourth week of school and still no bus for one CPS family

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati Public Schools mom says she’s fed up because her students still aren’t getting transportation to or from school.
“Here it is the fourth week of school and still nothing is changing,” Britney Morgan said.
Morgan says her three kids haven’t had any bus transportation since classes started at Hays-Porter School.
She says she sent them to the bus stop again Tuesday morning and they weren’t picked up.
“They went to get on the bus and the bus driver refused to allow them to ride the bus because they weren’t on the list which is understandable, but the Board told me they were. It’s just like literally they’re taking you in a circle nonstop,” Morgan said.
CPS officials say the bus drivers aren’t allowed to let students who aren’t on the list to board the bus.
Morgan says she lives in the same home as she did last school year and her kids are enrolled in the same school.
“It’s a real inconvenience because the school is not going to pay my rent when it’s due and this is affecting my job. I went from being at work on time, if not early, to now they are calling to see what time I am going to be there,” Morgan said.
Projected enrollment for CPS this school year is 36,282.
They’re currently at 36,922 which officials say contributes to the transportation problems.
Morgan says she either has to take her kids out of school early or not send them at all, which she says she doesn’t want to do.
CPS runs approximately 1,500 bus routes each morning - about 800 of those routes are for CPS students.
CPS officials say reroutes will take place on a weekly basis until the first week in October and after that they’ll happen periodically.
Morgan says she hopes this issue is resolved soon.
School officials also say they will continue to notify parents of any bus route changes.
They also say they’ll be conducting audits for the 2020-2021 school year to take a closer look at this issue.
