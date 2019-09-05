Green Twp. police upping patrols after reports of man exposing himself to children near school

GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - Green Township Police are hunting for a man they say exposed himself to young children twice, while officials at a local elementary school urge parents to be on high alert.
Northwest Local Schools officials are warning families that a man has been showing his private parts to children in a Monfort Heights neighborhood and next to a school.
Melany Byrd has a kindergartner at Monfort Heights Elementary. She said she got a phone call from the school on Wednesday, and then an email, that told her to be cautious.
“It was the principal saying that they had spotted a gentleman that was down by Sam’s Club who had exposed himself to the kids on the playground and had been making some kind of moaning noises or something to get the kids’ attention," Byrd said.
The letter stated that the first report was made on August 20, and parents of students who were involved, as well as Green Township Police, were notified.
The note went on to say that on Wednesday, school leaders found out there was a similar second incident reported on a residential street.
“It makes me nervous because you can’t even let your kids go outside and play these days without, I don’t want to say a perv, but I don’t know what other word to use," Byrd said.
The principal, in the email, urged parents to be on high alert.
Byrd said she is glad that she knows about it now, but believes that parents should have been told as soon as it happened the first time.
“They should trust us to have that information and to be able to do what we can because I want to protect my kids just like I’m sure they want to protect theirs," Byrd said.
A Northwest District spokesperson said that administrators have done a good job of keeping the students safe, by monitoring the building, communicating with parents and contacting Green Township Police, who are now upping patrols.
Byrd wants the entire community to know about the suspect. She said she has a message for him: “I’m offended that you would think that’s okay to do in front of any child, regardless of who they were, or even a person, so if you are seeing this tonight I hope you go get help, and if not, I hope the police do find you and catch you and charge you with something.”
The Monfort Heights Elementary Principal, Kaitlyn Randall, released a statement addressing why the school did not release the information immediately. It read:
“The initial report was that a man was urinating in Sam’s parking lot. Very few students were a witness to this, and their parents were notified the same day. It was later that the term ‘exposed’ was used. With no evidence on cameras, we did not have enough information that we felt it should be communicated to the whole school. Green Township could not determine what the man was actually doing with the information we provided either. However, we did file an informational report with Green Township to be on the safe side.”
School officials said if you see something suspicious, report it to police right away, and if a vehicle is involved, try to get the license plate number to share that with police too.
The letter sent to parents did include a brief description of the suspect and his possible vehicle: an older white male with light blonde or grey hair driving a red hatchback.
The district spokesperson also shared the following regarding student safety: “In August of this year, NWLSD administrators held an intensive two-day ALICE training session for the community, which included police officers and surrounding community members in order to establish an updated safety response protocol. This is a part of the implementation of our school safety plan. This training was also conducted at each school site, with all teachers and support staff at the beginning of the school year. Monfort Heights Elementary began introducing the ALICE strategies to students during drills and practices that will be continue to be conducted throughout this school year. MHE trained teachers on August 12th and a letter was sent to parents letting them know how they would handle ALICE DRILLS. Students were read a book called ‘I’m not scared, I’m prepared’ which explains ALICE protocols. They held their first drill today. A stands for ‘alert,' and students were taught to be aware of their environment and implement the ALICE protocols.”
Below is the entire letter that was sent out to MHE parents on Wednesday:
"September 4, 2019
Dear Monfort Heights Elementary Community,
A report was made on August 20th stating that several students witnessed a male, parked in a car in the SAM’S club parking lot exposing himself. The male made several noises to gain student attention. An informational report was made to Green Township Police Department and parents of students involved were notified. At the time, there was limited information to provide as the MHE camera could not get a clear picture of the vehicle to document make/model, license plate or obtain a description of the male as he was not in view of the camera.
Following this incident, staff was informed and on alert for any suspicious behavior while monitoring students on the playground.
On September 4, it was brought to the MHE administration’s attention that another incident (matching the report made on August 20) occurred on a nearby neighborhood street in the Monfort Heights community. A report was already made to Green Township Police Department.
Please be on HIGH ALERT for any suspicious activity in your neighborhood or surrounding areas. The information we have currently:
Vehicle: red hatchback, make and model unknown
Adult: white male, older, light blonde/grey hair
If you encounter an incident such as this, document the license plate and report it to Green Township.
Monfort Heights Elementary will continue to focus on student safety and monitor surrounding areas of our building. The administration has made a request for the Township police department to patrol the area. If you have any information or questions, please contact Green Township Police Department or Kaitlyn Randall, Monfort Heights Elementary Principal."
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.