Green Twp. police upping patrols after reports of man exposing himself to children near school

The district spokesperson also shared the following regarding student safety: “In August of this year, NWLSD administrators held an intensive two-day ALICE training session for the community, which included police officers and surrounding community members in order to establish an updated safety response protocol. This is a part of the implementation of our school safety plan. This training was also conducted at each school site, with all teachers and support staff at the beginning of the school year. Monfort Heights Elementary began introducing the ALICE strategies to students during drills and practices that will be continue to be conducted throughout this school year. MHE trained teachers on August 12th and a letter was sent to parents letting them know how they would handle ALICE DRILLS. Students were read a book called ‘I’m not scared, I’m prepared’ which explains ALICE protocols. They held their first drill today. A stands for ‘alert,' and students were taught to be aware of their environment and implement the ALICE protocols.”