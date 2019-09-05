Man indicted for posing as nurse for 4 years using stolen identity, treating children

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A grand jury indicted a Hamilton County man Thursday for impersonating a nurse for nearly four years using a stolen identity, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
Martez Rhandell Morris, 27, is facing 12 charges including felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, identity fraud, and tampering with records.
His 12 charges are: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, identity fraud against a person in a protected class, identity fraud, tampering with records, telecommunications fraud, medicaid fraud, falsification in a theft offense, two counts of practicing nursing without a license, and three counts of endangering children.
Morris was taken into custody Thursday.
“The only reason we charged him with this is because there’s no law against impersonating a human being,” Yost said.
Several patients under Morris’ care were children, Yost said.
The Attorney General’s office says an investigation by the Health Care Fraud Section uncovered evidence that Morris stole the identity of a licensed practical nurse and used fraudulent documents to gain employment at two home health agencies in the Cincinnati area.
The indictment says Morris provided nursing services without a legitimate nursing license since late 2015.
