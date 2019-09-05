Permanent, taller SkyStar wheel approved by Hamilton Co. Commissioners

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously approved Thursday a more permanent SkyStar wheel for downtown Cincinnati.
Within a year, SkyStar will replace the current 150-foot-high portable observation wheel with a 200-foot-high attraction at SkyStar’s current location at The Banks.
SkyStar will continue operating until an early 2020 scheduled transition to the larger wheel.
“We love Cincinnati and The Banks,” SkyStar managing partner Todd Schneider said. “We’ve been overwhelmed with requests to stay part of Cincinnati’s skyline since we gave our first ride just over a year ago.”
“I’m so excited that SkyStar has decided to make Hamilton County home,” Commission President Denise Driehaus said. “This Instagram-famous attraction has not only flooded social media with beautifully fun pictures of our riverfront, it has also driven foot traffic and enhances the overall family-friendly experience at The Banks.”
SkyStar also committed to improvements to the property surrounding the wheel, including landscaping, room for art installations and a selfie-friendly screen in front of signage.
In addition, SkyStar will contribute a portion of proceeds from each ride to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and other organizations that support the operation of The Banks, including ArtsWave.
“ArtsWave welcomes SkyStar as our newest partner in making Greater Cincinnati a terrific place to experience world class arts and entertainment. A portion of SkyStar ticket sales will help support the region’s arts through ArtsWave,” Alecia Kintner, president and CEO of ArtsWave, said.
“SkyStar Wheel is a welcome and charitable neighbor, contributing to the vibrancy and sense of community at The Banks. The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is very pleased to be your partner in engaging families and visitors,” Elizabeth W. Pierce, CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, said.
SkyStar’s agreement calls for a 10-year operating term with two additional five-year renewal options for a total of 20 years.
