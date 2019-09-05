Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity for your Thursday.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Give the air conditioner a break today in fact we stay cool over the next few days. Very refreshing and Chris this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s in many locations expect sunny skies and a high of 77 this afternoon.
We stay dry right through the weekend as temperatures hit the upper 70s on Friday and then the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
We get a little return to mid 80s even upper 80s by the middle part of next week with another chance of thunderstorms.
HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE: The storm is just off the coast of the Carolina’s, bringing storm surge, tropical storm forced winds, and coastal flooding this morning. Landfall is possible from Charleston all the way north through Wilmington as a weak 3 or Cat. 2 storm with winds from 105 to 115. Watching carefully as she moves north.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.