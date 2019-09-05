Police: 6-year-old struck by car in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after they say a 6-year-old child was struck and hurt in South Fairmount early Thursday.
Officers responded to Queen City Avenue near Westwood Avenue and Kebler Avenue about 7:15 a.m.
The child has non-life threatening injuries, possibly a broken leg, police tell FOX19 NOW.
The youngster was taken by ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, police said.
The circumstances of the accident were not immediately available.
It also was not clear if the child was walking to school or waiting for a school bus.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.