Ribbon cutting ceremony marks official opening of UK College of Medicine-Northern Kentucky campus

“We are thrilled to partner with the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University to invest in the future of health in our community,” says Garren Colvin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare President and CEO. “With this partnership we will be able to provide additional benefits to both organizations as well as the region by directly assisting in medical school support and recruitment for the Northern Kentucky Campus. The collaboration addresses the physician shortage in the region and aligns with our commitment to serve the health needs of the area.”