Teen talks about the night she was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 16-year-old is recovering after she was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy on Sunday.
Witnesses say several people were outside when the gunman opened fire into a crowd of people around 10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Hawaiian Terrace.
The 16-year-old didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, but she says the terrifying moment of being shot continues to run through her mind every day.
“I can’t sleep at night. I’m scared to even be out here like outside,” she said.
The 16-year-old says she was outside less than five minutes with her sister when gunfire sprayed onto the street.
“Out of nowhere I hear gun shots and everybody ducking and hiding. They’re hiding under the car behind the cars, trying to get into the house. It was terrifying. I didn’t know what was going on at all,” the 16-year-old’s sister, who also didn’t want to be identified, said.
They say bullets flew into homes and a back patio window was busted out.
The 16-year-old jumped into her sister’s car and the windows were suddenly shot out too.
They later tried to make a run for their house.
“We all just piled into the house. We tried to get into the house then we discovered that one guy had gotten shot in the leg and they dragged him, helping him into the house,” she said.
Soon after, the 16-year-old realized she had also been shot, “I didn’t know I was hit until I got inside the house. I ran all the way up to my room and they were like ‘It’s blood on your face’, and I’m looking and start panicking. I couldn’t breathe. It was crazy,” she said.
She found the bullet still lodged in her jaw.
The teen was taken to the hospital where they removed the bullet and stitched up the hole.
She has a message for everyone in her community, “Put the guns down. Put them down. Stop the violence.”
It was dark outside when the shooting happened so several people say they didn’t get a good look at the car the gunman was in.
They say it appeared to be a newer blue or gray Nissan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati police.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.