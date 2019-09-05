WATCH LIVE: Testimony to continue in the Skylar Richardson murder trial

UPDATE: Judge Oda delayed testimony until 10:00 a.m.
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Day two of testimony is set to begin Thursday morning for the Carlisle teen accused of killing her newborn baby girl, burning her, and burying her in the backyard of her parents house in May 2017.
Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is now 20, is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.
On Wednesday, opening arguments began and several witnesses took the stand including the baby’s father, Trey Johnson, two OBGYN’s from Hilltop OBGYN, deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
The prosecution presented text messages she sent to her mom shortly after giving birth.
“I’m literally speechless with how happy I am. My belly is back omg I am never ever ever letting it get like this again. you’re about to see me look freaking better than before omg," one message read.
“I’m literally so excited now just for dinner to wear something cute. My belly is back now I am taking this opportunity to make it amazing,” the message read," the other message read.
Defense attorney Charlie Rittgers said those texts to her mother about her weight were common in her life for six years and her mother was really obsessive about Richardson losing weight.
“90 to 140 pounds her whole life. Her weight would fluctuate her entire life. She would miss a period for an entire year at times. Up and down constantly and the people around her did not know she was pregnant,” he said.
Seven women and five men sit on the jury. Three alternates of two women and one man were selected.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
If convicted on all charges, Richardson could be sentenced to prison for the rest of her life.
