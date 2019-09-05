Two men charged in connection with Middletown construction equipment thefts

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men have been charged in connection with construction equipment thefts at two construction sites in Middletown.
Approximately $78,000 worth of equipment was stolen.
Middletown police cetectives conducted follow up investigations on Thursday and recovered a Bobcat Skid Loader valued at $18,000 and a Kubota Mini-Excavator valued at $52,150.
The investigation also led to other items that were reported stolen through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson for the City of Middletown says Robert Clark has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, and Clarence Paugh was charged with two counts of felony theft and receiving stolen property.
The investigation is ongoing and the city says more charges are pending.
