Two stormy nights along the east coast then good-bye Dorian

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - By dawn Sunday Hurricane Dorian will be well off the coast of southern New England as a weakening Category 1 hurricane on the way to the Canadian Maritime Provinces.
When a hurricane or tropical storm leaves the tropics and moves into the middle latitudes, weather systems tend to slow. Sometimes the tropical system will merge with a middle latitude system and the combined system accelerates. Other times the tropical system retains its identity and slowly dissipates. Dorian will do the second.
The latter stages of a tropical system’s life and its ultimate fate are poorly understood, especially in the case of merging tropical and extra-tropical systems.
Here at home, in the wake of Dorian, dry, comfortable will continue through Sunday and then next week the weather becomes unsettled with systems on the move again.
