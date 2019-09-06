5 adults, 1 child displaced in Colerain Twp house fire

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A Colerain Township house fire displaced six people including one child and sent one person to the hospital early Friday, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported, but flames roared through the residence in the 2500 block of Crest Road about 2 a.m, they said.
Colerain Township fire crews remain on scene. The bulk of the blaze is reported knocked down, but the residence has visible heavy damage.
One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, fire officials said.
The American Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced family.
The cause of the fire, which started on the second floor, was not immediately available.
A damage estimate also was not available.
