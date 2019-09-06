Covington looking to hire 7 firefighter/paramedics

COVINGTON, Ky. - The Covington Fire Department is looking to hire seven firefighter/paramedics, but there's a catch: You must have at least two years' experience in a professional fire department to apply.
The City today posted a link to its application HERE.
Fire Chief Mark Pierce said Covington is considered an attractive place to work given its appealing pay and benefits, room for advancement, and activity.
"We're bigger and busier, and firefighters want to be where the action is," he said. "That's what draws people to Covington's department."
The Fire Department currently has six openings and will have a seventh at the end of November, he said.
The City went through a similar process a year ago and attracted 30 applications, brought in 12 applicants for interviews, and made three hires, Pierce said.
Covington is a 122-member department and has five stations spread from downtown to the southern end of the City.
Press release provided by the City of Covington