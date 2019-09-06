Dorian Eh?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hurricane Dorian is accelerating as it heads for Halifax, Nova Scotia. It is not unknown for a hurricane to make it that far north but it is not common either. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to re-strengthen to Category 2 status with 100 mph sustained winds as it approaches the Nova Scotia coast late Saturday afternoon.
The track takes Dorian to the chilly waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence as a weakening Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds. Numerous hurricanes have reached the gulf including the infamous 1900 Galveston Hurricane.
The “tropical traffic jam” is ending and weather systems over the United States are moving again. For us, just in time to deliver a comfortable, dry Canadian air mass for the weekend. Look for a few showers from Sunday evening into Monday evening.
