Hamilton man believes someone intentionally threw concrete at his car

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton man says he’s working on getting the glass on his sunroof fixed after he says someone threw concrete at it.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on High Street.
Antonio Perez says he was driving under an underpass when he heard a really loud bang on the roof of his car.
“I am looking around, super confused, I am like, what’s going on. There are no cars around me, no nothing. Then a couple seconds later, I heard a bunch of glass shatter everywhere,” Perez said.
Perez decided to pull over and check out what happened.
“I was thinking what the heck, why me? Why did my car get something thrown at it?” Perez said.
He also says he believes someone intentionally threw the concrete at it.
“It looked like a chunk of concrete and it looked like two pieces, so I am assuming it broke off when it hit my car... then I thought somebody threw glass at me. I don’t know. I was just confused,” Perez said.
Perez can still drive his car and is working on trying to get the glass fixed.
He hopes by sharing his story it will serve as a warning to others.
“I broke the rest when I came home. I drove home as it was. It was pretty much this big area here. It was actually kind of closer to the edge. It wasn’t really far from coming through my windshield,” Perez said.
He was not hurt and says he’s glad his pregnant girlfriend wasn’t in the car at the time.
Perez says he did alert police about the situation.
