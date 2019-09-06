Low humidity, mainly dry this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s another crisp and refreshing morning as you step outside Friday with temperatures in the mid-50s.
If you liked Thursday, you’ll love this afternoon.
Get ready for another sunny day with pleasant temperatures near 80 degrees.
The weekend will remain dry with more sunshine and highs in the upper-70s Saturday.
We could break into the low 80s on Sunday.
We will stay dry until next week.
But we are not done with summertime heat.
Get ready for a surge in temperatures that will push thermometers into the upper 80s mid-week.
