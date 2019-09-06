Man charged with rape, endangering children guilty on all 23 counts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A jury found a man charged with rape and endangering children guilty on all 23 counts Thursday.
Harold White, 69, was charged with two counts of rape, one count of abduction, three counts of gross sexual imposition and 17 counts of endangering children.
The victims, who were 4 and 7-years-old at the time, were in White’s care for about 175 days.
According to court documents, the alleged activity happened in Silverton in 2013.
His youngest victim, who is now 10-years-old, testified that said White “is a bad man.”
She says he forced her and her sister to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes.
The victim also says White tied her to a tree outside when it was cold, and he whipped her with a belt more than five times when she didn’t listen.
In addition, the victim testified that White told her, “Don’t tell anyone or I’ll kill everyone you love and your family.”
White will be sentenced October 2nd.
