Man indicted for July murder of 19-year-old from Cincinnati

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County Grand Jury indicted a man Thursday for the murder of a 19-year-old from Cincinnati.
Le’Monte Shields was shot to death in the early morning hours of July 10 in the City Heights housing complex in Covington.
“It was at 2:30 a.m. and I got a phone call from my aunt. Saying Monte dead... Monte dead. And I’m just like, what? No, he’s not. And she also had another family member on the phone that was actually standing there looking at my son’s body. And she’s like, Cindy, he’s actually gone. He’s not breathing,” Cindy Shields said.
Le’Monte was just 19. His mom says he was very goofy, but talented and loved to act.
She now ponders why her son’s bright future was taken away.
“I do have questions I wish could come face to face with him to ask him why?” Shields said.
Shields says her son got into a dispute with someone. That person allegedly called in Kermanuel Rice in to handle it.
Rice, 37, was indicted for murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree persistent felony offender, according to court documents.
“This is how I’ve been since that day. I just been my anxiety, I can’t sleep cause 2:30 keeps rolling around in my head. And soon as it gets dark outside. It plays over and over and over again,” Shields said.
Shields says she and Le’Monte had been trying to make a difference on the streets since he was nine and they started a group called Boys to Men.
They talked about ways to deal with stress and life.
“I teach them how to tie a neck tie and let them keep the neck tie. I also gave them application papers so that they’ll know how to fill out an application if they have to go out and get a job,” Shields said.
A second person, 18-year-old Keevonte Thornton, of Covington, was also shot at the same time as Le’Monte.
He was taken to UC Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and was expected to recover, according to police.
