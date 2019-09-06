Multiple cars broken into in Mt. Auburn, Over the Rhine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say multiple cars broken into in Mt. Auburn and Over the Rhine.
The incidents happened in the Mt. Auburn/Liberty Hill area from the curve on Auburn Avenue down to OTR.
Police say it’s not clear how many cars were hit.
“I was just doing my morning run this morning and I could not believe how many cars were hit. I think I counted 20 or so, and somebody told me they counted 35,” Chris Hinkel said.
Anyone who experienced a break in is encouraged to call (513) 765-1212 to or click here to file a report.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.