26 pounds of Crystal meth found in air compressor on freight from Canada, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati say they intercepted more than 26 pounds of crystal methamphetamine smuggled in an air compressor.
The drugs were found in an incoming freight from Canada, officers say.
CBP Narcotic Detector Dog Freddy alerted officers to a shipment labeled as ‘air pressure for filling air.’
They say the package contained an air compressor that was being shipped to a home in Australia.
Agents say they noticed inconsistencies with the density of the shipment during an x-ray exam, and after a physical inspection they found a false wall inside the tank with a foil liner containing white crystals.
The crystals tested positive for methamphetamine.
“This is another example of how CBP works with our international partners to combat illegal narcotics worldwide,” said CBP Cincinnati Port Director Joshua Shorr.
