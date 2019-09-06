Moment of silence for victims on 1st anniversary of Fifth Third shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday is the first anniversary of the shooting at the Fifth Third building on Fountain Square that killed three people and injured two others.
It remains unclear to this day why Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire in Fifth Third Center, leaving an eeriness over Fountain Square in the immediate aftermath.
The community searched for answers then as we still do today.
Last year, streets adjacent to the square were shutdown, reporters lined the sidewalks and yellow caution tape surrounded one of the most beautiful places in our city.
It is considered one of the darkest days in Cincinnati’s history.
On Friday, the community will honor the victims with a moment of silence on Fountain Square at 9:06 a.m., the precise time the first shot was fired.
They were Richard Newcomer, 64, Prudhvi Raj Kandepi, 25, and Luis Felipe, 48.
Newcomer was a husband, a father to three, and a grandfather to eight.
His family describes him as a “man who saw the good in everybody”.
Kandepi was a young engineer from India who came to Cincinnati to chase the American dream.
Felipe took a job at Fifth Third in Cincinnati to give his wife and two children in Florida a better life.
Two other victims, Brian Sarver and Whitney Austin, survived to tell their stories of what happened that day.
Austin was shot 12 times. She’s recounted slumping to the ground, pretending to be dead in hopes to make it out alive to see her children again.
The gunman was stopped after police responded in three-and-a-half minutes.
Cincinnati police have said Perez fired a total of 35 rounds and carried a briefcase with 250 rounds of extra ammunition.
Since then more than 300 mass shootings have occurred across the United States, including one in Dayton’s Oregon District last month that left nine dead and injured 27 others were injured. Seventeen of the injured were shot by the gunman, who was killed by police within 32 seconds of the first shots.
