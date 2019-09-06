WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of testimony begins in Skylar Richardson trial

Brooke "Skylar" Richardson, center, talks with defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers, left, and her father, Scott, right, in the courtroom at the conclusion of the day's proceedings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Warren County Judge Donald Oda's II courtroom at Warren County Common Pleas Court in Lebanon, Ohio. Richardson, 20, is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison. (Source: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)