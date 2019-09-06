WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of testimony begins in Skylar Richardson trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The public had the chance to hear from Brooke “Skylar” Richardson for the first time Thursday when a two hour police interrogation tape was played by the prosecutors.
The Carlisle teen is accused of killing her newborn baby girl, burning her, and burying her in the backyard of her parents’ house in May 2017.
Richardson, who is now 20, is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.
If convicted on all charges she could be sentenced to life in prison.
A second police interrogation video is expected to be shown in court on Friday.
On Thursday, she told Warren Co. Sheriff Lt. John Faine and her parents that she never meant to hurt or kill her baby.
Richardson apologized multiple times asked several times if she was in trouble or going to jail.
Her dad asked if she thought she would get away with this.
“I had the baby and it wasn’t breathing. I didn’t kill it. I held it really tight... it’s the only thing I can think of,” Richardson said.
Richardson asked her parents several times if they still loved her and they replied that they did, but she found little comfort from her mom and dad on what she had just been through.
“There’s nothing we can do now. It’s in the papers. We’re in the news. The neighbors are already calling me,” her mom said after learning of the allegations.
On Wednesday, opening arguments began and several witnesses took the stand including the baby’s father, Trey Johnson, two OBGYN’s from Hilltop OBGYN, deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
Seven women and five men sit on the jury. Three alternates of two women and one man were selected.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
It unknown if Richardson will testify in her own defense.
