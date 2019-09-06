Video released of suspect in Anderson High School vandalism

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released video Friday of a suspect who vandalized Anderson High School on Sept. 3.
Deputies say the suspect appears to be wearing a black Ecko hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white shoes.
He has a mask on the lower part of the face and is carrying a black and brown backpack.
Deputies say the suspect spray-painted graffiti on several locations on campus including the phrases “racists” and “Redskins? More like white skins”
In 1999, the Forest Hills School Board voted unanimously to keep the Redkins mascot after supporters of the American Indian movement as
The Forest Hills School Board met again in 2018 to debate on changing Anderson High School’s mascot. There they said the change wouldn’t be cheap, costing over a million dollars.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500.
