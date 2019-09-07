Cincinnati Children’s, First Ladies for Health to host annual flu vaccination event Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the First Ladies for Health will host the annual Family Health Day on Sunday at area churches.

It will include health screenings, flu shots for children and adults, games, activities, raffle prizes, gift cards, and food.

They will also provide screenings for vision, hearing, speech, pathology, and asthma. Experts will also be available to discuss sickle cell disease, dental care, heart health, and breastfeeding.

They will provide screenings and education at participating churches and recreational centers throughout the city. It will be open to the public.

The event is to help promote flu vaccines in an effort to protect high-risk families in low-income neighborhoods.

The health screenings will take place at the churches below:

Bethel Baptist Church, 2712 Alms Place in Walnut Hills, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Corinthian Baptist Church, 1920 Tennessee Ave. in Paddock Hills, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Mother of Christ Catholic Church, 5301 Winneste Ave. in Winton Hills, 1:30-3 p.m.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 26 W. North Bend Road in Carthage, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Prospect Baptist Church, 1580 Summit Road in Roselawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rockdale Academy, 335 Rockdale Ave. in Avondale, noon to 3 p.m.

Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses, 901 Findlay St. in the West End, 1-4 p.m.

Word of Deliverance Ministries, 693 Fresno Road in Forest Park, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

The flu vaccinations will be provided by Cincinnati Children’s at Corinthian Baptist Church, Mother of Christ Catholic Church, Rockdale Academy and Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses.

Cincinnati Children’s has been partnering with the First Ladies for Health, a faith-based non-profit group that helps communities make better health choices, for eight years.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says they do not have a preference for the specific type of flu vaccine, but depending on the child’s age, they may get the shot or the nasal spray.

AAP recommends getting the seasonal vaccine as soon as possible, preferably before the end of October, just before the winter season.

Children who are eligible for the flu and COVID-19 vaccines can receive them at the same visit, AAP said.

