Cincinnati Children’s, First Ladies for Health to kick off 5th annual flu vaccination campaign

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the First Ladies for Health will start its fifth annual five-week flu vaccine campaign Sunday in order to help families in low-income neighborhoods with health problems get vaccinated.
In the coming weeks, Cincinnati Children’s will be educating pastors and other church officials about the flu vaccine.
The hospital has been partnering with the First Ladies for Health, a faith-based non-profit group that helps communities make better health choices, for five years.
Cincinnati Children’s and the First Ladies for Health will host Family Health Day Oct. 13.
During the event health screenings, immunizations and education will be provided at participating churches and recreational centers throughout the city.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, recommends everyone, 6-months and older, should get the flu shot.
Even though the flu shot is the preferred method, the nasal spray vaccine is another option for children who do not want to get the shot.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, AAP, says they recommend getting the seasonal vaccine as soon as possible, preferably before the end of October just before the winter season.
