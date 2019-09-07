Cincinnati Zoo provides free admission for grandparents Sunday in honor of Grandparents Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -In honor of Grandparents Day, the Cincinnati Zoo is providing free admission to all grandparents, courtesy of Mutual of Omaha.
Attendees will be able to see Fiona and other zoo animals.
“We hope to see lots of grandkids showing their grandparents their favorite animals,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “The Zoo is a great place for families to learn about and appreciate wildlife together.”
Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Vine Street Village for photo opportunities with the animals, courtesy of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.
The zoo opens daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For zoo members the zoo opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
