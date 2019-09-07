A cloudy and cool afternoon on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We will have more clouds than sun this afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 70s. In areas where the cloud cover hangs around, patchy drizzle is possible. However, most areas will be dry. Tomorrow, daytime highs will reach the low 80s. There is a better chance of rain tomorrow night.
Tuesday, highs are going to soar into the low 90s! There are a few showers and isolated t-storms possible Wednesday afternoon as temperatures touch 90 degrees. Warmer than average conditions are going stick around for the rest of the week.
