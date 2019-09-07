Man targets Carthage smoke shop three times

CARTHAGE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man employees say broke into the VIP Smoke Shop in Carthage three times.
The most recent break in happened on Tuesday at 3:45 a.m. at the shop in the 7000 block of Vine Street.
A man who works at the store says the suspect not only broke into the smoke shop but also the Boost Mobile store that’s connected and stole from there too.
The employee says the suspect has visited the shop multiple times and was there just hours before he smashed the glass of the front door to get in.
“He got away with two cash registers. He got some speakers and unlocked phones from the showcase and some laptops and some cigarette, boxes of cigarettes," the employee said. “He knew exactly what he was doing. He’s come in looking in the store many times and he knows when we get in and get out.”
Employees say the suspect targeted them three times.
They say he would leave then come back and each time he got away with something different.
Employees also say the man visited the store again a day after the break in and they told him the police knew what he did.
“He was shocked and he was nervous. He said ‘I was back in the jail for 2 days’ then he ran out of the store quick and he disappeared," the employee said.
The suspect hasn’t been seen since.
Cincinnati police say the suspect is possibly from the area.
If you have any information that could help them, call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
