Pedestrian struck by train in Butler County

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a train early Saturday morning in St. Clair Township, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The office says deputies and EMS from St. Clair and New Miami were dispatched to Trenton Road near South Street around 3:15 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
Upon arrival, emergency authorities say they found a 59-year-old man laying on the track with a train conductor observing him. He was then transported by Air Care to University Hospital in stable condition.
It is unclear what the cause of the incident was. It remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
