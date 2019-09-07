Sunday and Monday rain chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A weak disturbance will approach late Sunday afternoon and evening and provide for the small chance of a shower.
The bulk of Sunday will see variably cloudy skies with high temps in the low-80s.
Shower chances will ramp up a bit late Sunday, overnight into very early on Monday.
Under clearing skies Monday we will see high temps in the mid-80s.
From Tuesday into the end of the week more summer-like temperatures will settle into the region.
Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will return to the low-90s.
We stay in the mid- to upper-80s from Thursday into next weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.