Sunday and Monday rain chances

By Jeff Creighton | September 7, 2019 at 5:20 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 5:49 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A weak disturbance will approach late Sunday afternoon and evening and provide for the small chance of a shower.

The bulk of Sunday will see variably cloudy skies with high temps in the low-80s.

Shower chances will ramp up a bit late Sunday, overnight into very early on Monday.

Under clearing skies Monday we will see high temps in the mid-80s.

From Tuesday into the end of the week more summer-like temperatures will settle into the region.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will return to the low-90s.

We stay in the mid- to upper-80s from Thursday into next weekend.

