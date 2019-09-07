Taylor Mill Police investigating 5/3 bank robbery

TAYLOR MILL, Ky (FOX19) -A woman robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Taylor Mill Saturday morning, said the Taylor Mill Police Department
At 9:03 a.m. 45-year-old Tamara Jan Thompson, walked inside the bank and handed the teller a note. The note stated to keep her hands visible, give her cash with no dye-packs and no one will get hurt.
Police say Thompson fled on foot to a wooded area behind the bank with a backpack filled with cash and a change of clothes.
When Veteran Officer Patrick Reis arrived, he found Thompson on Redbud Drive, a nearby street. She was pushing a bike with the backpack on.
Officer Reis arrested her. She is charged with robbery and is held at the Kenton County Detention Center.
