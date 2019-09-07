Woman admits to robbing 5/3 Bank in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky (FOX19) -A woman admitted to robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Taylor Mill Saturday morning, said the Taylor Mill Police Department.
Tamara Jan Thompson, 45, admitted to robbing the bank located on 5002 Old Taylor Mill Road, said police.
Officers say Thompson walked inside the bank at 9:03 a.m. and handed the teller a note.
The note stated for the teller to keep her hands visible, give cash with no dye-packs and “one would get hurt.”
Police say Thompson fled on foot to a wooded area behind the bank with a backpack filled with cash and a change of clothes.
She was found by Veteran Officer Patrick Reis with the backpack on while pushing a bike on Redbud Drive, a street near the bank, said police.
Officers say she is charged with robbery and is held at the Kenton County Detention Center.
