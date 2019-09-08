Fire chief: Oxford mobile home fire likely caused by juveniles playing inside

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home was likely caused by juveniles playing inside of the structure, Oxford Fire Chief John Detherage said.
Fire units were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the fire in the 5200 block of College Corner Pike. Officials say upon arrival, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.
Authorities say no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.
The official cause has not been determined, but Detherage said it likely “had to do with juveniles playing in the trailer.” He set the damage of the home at a total loss.
No injuries were reported to Oxford authorities.
The two trailers adjacent to the one that caught fire were damaged, Detherage said. Those residents were not displaced.
