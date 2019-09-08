Hot and humid conditions return next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We will have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as high temperatures touch 80 degrees. A few showers will be possible later this evening into the overnight as a warm front lifts north.
A warming trend kicks off next week and will deliver daytime highs in the low 90s by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday heat index values will climb into the mid 90s! There will be a few showers and isolated t-storms in the forecast for the middle of the week.
