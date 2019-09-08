Loveland man dies in Clermont County motorcycle crash

MIAMI Twp., Ohio (FOX19) -Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Miami Township early Sunday morning.
Troopers say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Weber Road near Tanglewood Drive.
The rider, 45-year-old Rob B. Jeffers of Loveland, lost control of his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle while driving southwest on the road.
Troopers say the motorcycle went off the right side of the road where it struck a utility pole. Jeffers was then ejected from the motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner.
Jeffers was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash, said Troopers.
The crash remains under investigation.
