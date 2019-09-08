Motorists honor fallen heroes during 9/11 memorial ride

Clermont County, Ohio (FOX19) -Several motorists came together in Clermont County Sunday afternoon for the Never Forget 9/11 Ride and Drive event to honor those who died 18 years ago.
Hosted by United We Stand for America, motorists gathered just outside Eastgate mall and travelled along the I-275 loop.
Wednesday marks the anniversary of 9/11 and several people from all over the Tri-State area showed their support to remember those who died.
“We live in Ripley, Ohio right along the river so we came almost 45 miles to come here and do this. It’s just that important to us,” said Howard McClain.
The money raised for the event went toward the Yellow Ribbon Support Center’s “Let us never forget” scholarship fund, a fund that was created in memory of Sgt. Matt Maupin.
“There’s at least 14 gold star families in Clermont County. I can tell you each of them, the only thing they want to do is make sure that their loved one isn’t forgotten,” said Sgt. Maupin’s father, Keith.
Sgt. Maupin was captured during a deployment to Iraq in 2004 and later killed.
Jeff Cottrell, who helped organize the event, says patriotism is much needed now more than ever.
“Patriotism in America is dwindling in a big way. The youth don’t quite get it,” said Cottrell.
Cottrell is on a mission to visit more schools and create programs to get the youth involved.
“Our goal is to bring it to every state capitol next year and for the VA [U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs] in every state to honor our first responders, military all of our gold star families and the people we lost in 9/11 and not forget that, " said Cottrell. "It will be tragic day in America when it all goes away.”
