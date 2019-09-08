NKY church members raise funds for local vet fighting cancer

UNION, Ky. (FOX19) - The community of a beloved Kentucky veteran fighting cancer is giving back to their local hero Saturday.
Dan Houston served in the U.S. Army until 1991. But even after his service he never stopped serving others.
“My dad taught me from this big that you give back so when I got out I’ve been involved in so may charities and so many things through my whole life," Houston said. "It’s just been an honor. I really love giving back.”
But now Houston is facing an entirely new challenge: He was recently diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer.
Now, the community is returning the favor and giving back to him with a fundraiser.
Members of Beaver Lick Baptist Church in Union held a car show with food, drinks and prizes to help raise money for Houston’s medical treatment. He has eight radiation and two chemo treatments left.
Houston said he was filled with emotion when he found out about the fundraiser.
“I cried because I’m just so humbled that people would go out of their way for me," he said. "I’m a nobody. Just an ordinary old boy trying to make people happy.”
The community is planning another fundraiser for Houston set for Sept. 21 at the American Legion in Florence.
