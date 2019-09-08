A return to summer-like heat and humidity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As a warm front lifts toward the Tri-State, a few showers will be possible not only this evening but into the overnight hours as well.
Monday will still be fairly pleasant with partly cloudy skies and high temps in the low-80s.
From Tuesday into the end of the week, temperatures will climb to well above normal.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see temps in the low-90s.
Wednesday and Thursday heat index values will climb into the mid-90s.
A weak front on Wednesday will offer the chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with another chance late Friday night as another cool front works through the region.
