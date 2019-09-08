Seahawks outlast Bengals in Zac Taylor’s head coaching debut

SEATTLE, WA (FOX19) - The Bengals impressed in Zac Taylor’s debut as head coach, but the Seahawks left a lasting impression in a 21-20 win.
Andy Dalton finished with a career-high 418 yards passing and career-high 35 completions. Dalton threw two touchdowns, both to John Ross who finished with a career-high 158 yards receiving on a seven catches.
The Bengals defense flashed with four sacks - a pair of them courtesy of Sam Hubbard. The six three-and-outs the Bengals defense forced was something they never accomplished in the entire 2018 season.
The game may have been lost in the third quarter. The Bengals had the ball inside the Seahawks 40-yard line three times and came away with a fumble, a missed 45-yard field goal and a turnover on downs.
Trailing 17-14 to open the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett on a 44-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score.
Joe Mixon had just six carries for 10 yards rushing. He left the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter and never returned.
The Bengals (0-1) host the 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium next Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.