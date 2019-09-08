Skylar Richardson trial: What you need to know from Week 1

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The first week of a trial of a Warren County teen accused of killing her newborn baby has just concluded. Here’s everything you need to know about the first week in court:
Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, now 20, said she did not kill her baby when she gave birth at age 18. She said she gave birth to a stillborn girl and buried the baby in the family’s backyard underneath a flower pot.
Court documents show that two months later, Richardson went to her OBGYN at Atrium Medical Center to ask her doctor for birth control pills. When the doctor asked her where her baby was, Richardson said she had a stillbirth and buried the body.
While police interviewed Richardson, detectives were at her family’s home where they found the remains.
Richardson repeatedly told police that she didn’t hurt her daughter.
She told officers that she was supposed to start school at University of Cincinnati in the fall, and that her parents would not approve if they found out that she was pregnant.
Her attorneys said no one knew she was pregnant. They also said she suffered from an eating disorder and her weight fluctuated between 90 and 150 pounds.
An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office considered fractures found in the skull and what Richardson said in her second police interview.
“All the evidence points to a homicide,” said Dr. Susan Brown, who conducted the autopsy.
But a forensic anthropologist had a different take.
“None of the fractures is evidence of any homicidal actions, correct?” said Charlie Rittgers, Richardson’s attorney. “All the fractures [happened] after the death of the individual.”
In the second police interview expected to be played in court on Monday, prosecutors say the interview will show Richardson telling police that her daughter was alive for five minutes, that she saw her daughter’s arms moving and heard gurgling and crying, and that she squeezed the baby to hard and that might have killed her.
They say it will also show that she attempted to burn the baby after her death in an effort to cremate her.
The defense says the officers befriended Richardson and coerced her into making the statements.
Court resumes Monday at the Warren County Courthouse.
