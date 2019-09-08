UC shutout in 'humbling’ loss to No. 5 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State played like a top five team in the country in a 42-0 win over the University of Cincinnati on Saturday, dealing the Bearcats their first shutout loss since 2005.
UC head coach Luke Fickell used the word “humbling” several times after the loss in his first return to Columbus since leaving for Cincinnati in 2017.
“They just ruined any type of sentimental thought you might’ve had,” Fickell said when asked about an emotional homecoming. “I didn’t do a good job preparing our guys. I tried to avoid it too much. Whether it’s a homecoming or not, it’s a shot in the mouth.”
UC’s defense surrendered 508 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields completed 20 of 25 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran it for 42 yards and two touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins piled up 141 yards rushing on just 17 carries with two touchdowns.
Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 13 of 20 passes for 166 yards and an interception, one of UC’s two turnovers in the redzone.
“I hope everyone uses it as a humbling experience,” said Fickell. “I asked everyone of them if they’ve had their absolute butts whipped before. It’s a long season. I believe we can pull out of this and be a hell of a lot better in the long run.”
The Buckeyes extended their winning streak over in-state opponents to 42 straight.
“I think we can be as good as we want if we stay focused and limit injuries. We can do big things this year," said Justin Fields.
No. 5 Ohio State (2-0) heads to Indiana for a noon kickoff next Saturday.
UC (1-1) takes on Miami (1-1) in the “Battle for the Victory Bell” on Saturday at noon. The Bearcats are going for a 14th straight win in the series.
