21-year-old pronounced dead at UC Medical Center after shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff pronounced a man deceased after he arrived to the emergency room late Saturday afternoon after he was shot, according to police.
Police say Darius Gibson, 21, was brought to the emergency room by private conveyance.
After he arrived, authorities say he was pronounced dead.
It is unclear where the shooting occurred or the events that led up to it.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cincinnati police or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
